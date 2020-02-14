The Capitals have gone 21-6-1 away from home. Washington is second in the NHL shooting 11.1% and averaging 3.5 goals on 32.0 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Nov. 11, Arizona won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Schmaltz has recorded 40 total points while scoring eight goals and adding 32 assists for the Coyotes. Conor Garland has recorded 7 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 40 goals and has 57 points. T.J. Oshie has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 6-4-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.6 goals per game with a .882 save percentage.

Coyotes: 2-5-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Darcy Kuemper: day to day (lower body).

Capitals: Evgeny Kuznetsov: day to day (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.