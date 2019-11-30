The Sharks are 6-5-0 in division matchups. San Jose averages 11.7 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the league. Brenden Dillon leads the team serving 44 total minutes.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conor Garland leads the Coyotes with a plus-10 in 27 games played this season. Christian Dvorak has collected two goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

AD

AD

Patrick Marleau leads the Sharks with a plus-three in 23 games played this season. Logan Couture has four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 8-2-0, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Coyotes: 6-2-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .944 save percentage.

Coyotes Injuries: None listed.

Sharks Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD