Boston finished 49-24-9 overall and 20-15-6 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Bruins scored 257 total goals last season, 65 on power plays and seven shorthanded.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.
Coyotes Injuries: None listed.
Bruins Injuries: None listed.
