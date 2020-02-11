The Maple Leafs are 14-7-7 on their home ice. Toronto has scored 199 goals and is second in the league averaging 3.6 per game. Matthews leads the team with 40.

The Coyotes have gone 15-12-3 away from home. Arizona has given up 29 power-play goals, killing 82.5% of opponent chances.

Toronto beat Arizona 3-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 21.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell Marner leads the Maple Leafs with 43 assists and has recorded 57 points this season. Zach Hyman has collected six assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Nick Schmaltz leads the Coyotes with 39 points, scoring eight goals and adding 31 assists. Christian Dvorak has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 3-5-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .898 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: William Nylander: day to day (illness), John Tavares: day to day (illness).

Coyotes: Darcy Kuemper: day to day (lower body), Oliver Ekman-Larsson: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.