The Coyotes are 9-5-3 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Arizona serves 6.5 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the NHL. Michael Chaput leads them averaging 2.0.

In their last meeting on Nov. 24, Edmonton won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 27 goals and has collected 73 points. McDavid has recorded 15 points over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Nick Schmaltz leads the Coyotes with 35 points, scoring seven goals and adding 28 assists. Taylor Hall has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.9 assists, 2.8 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .899 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Coyotes: None listed.

