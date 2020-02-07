The Coyotes are 14-11-3 in road games. Arizona serves 6.5 penalty minutes per game, the least in the league. Jakob Chychrun leads the team averaging 0.6.

In their last matchup on Oct. 5, Boston won 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 38 goals and has recorded 75 points. Jake DeBrusk has totaled four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Conor Garland leads the Coyotes with 19 goals and has recorded 32 points. Taylor Hall has totaled 11 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 2-5-3, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Bruins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Joakim Nordstrom: day to day (undisclosed), Danton Heinen: day to day (unspecified).

Coyotes: Oliver Ekman-Larsson: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.