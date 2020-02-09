Boston had won six straight until the Red Wings stopped the streak with their second win in three games.

Detroit’s Jonathan Bernier made 39 saves. Boston’s Tuuka Rask stopped 17 shots while filling in for Jaroslav Halak, who was dealing with an upper-body injury that flared up Saturday morning.

RANGERS 4, KINGS 1

NEW YORK — Artemi Panarin, Kaapo Kakko and Greg McKegg scored, and powering the Rangers to the victory.

New York won for the fourth time in its last six games. Tony DeAngelo had an empty-netter, and rookie Igor Shesterkin made 42 saves for his fifth win in six starts.

Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, who have dropped five in a row. Jonathan Quick made 37 saves.

DUCKS 3, SABRES 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ryan Miller stopped 31 shots, including all 15 he faced in the third period, and the Ducks held off the Sabres.

Jakob Silfverberg, Ryan Getzlaf and Nick Ritchie staked Anaheim to a 3-0 lead by scoring over a 5:45 span in the first period, and the Ducks closed out a 3-0-2 road trip. The five-game point streak is Anaheim’s longest since winning five straight games from Nov. 27 to Dec. 5, 2018.

Johan Larsson and Rasmus Dahlin scored for Buffalo, which was coming off a 3-1 win at the New York Rangers on Friday night. The Sabres dropped to 2-5-1 in their past seven overall.

