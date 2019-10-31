Miami went 39-43 overall and 7-9 in Southeast Division action in the 2018-19 season. The Heat shot 45% from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range last season.

Atlanta and Miami square off for the second time this season. The Heat won the last meeting 112-97 on Oct. 29. Tyler Herro led the way with 29 points.

Hawks Injuries: Allen Crabbe III: out (knee), Trae Young: out (ankle), Evan Turner: day to day (achilles), Chandler Parsons: out (knee).

Heat Injuries: Derrick Jones Jr.: out (groin), KZ Okpala: out (left achilles strain).

