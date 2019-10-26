Orlando went 10-6 in Southeast Division action and 17-24 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Magic averaged 107.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 106.6 last season.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
Hawks Injuries: Allen Crabbe III: out (knee), Chandler Parsons: out (knee).
Magic Injuries: None listed.
