Atlanta went 29-53 overall and 12-29 on the road a season ago. The Hawks averaged 113.3 points per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Pistons Injuries: Sekou Doumbouya: day to day (concussion), Blake Griffin: out (hamstring).

Hawks Injuries: Allen Crabbe III: out (knee), Chandler Parsons: out (knee), Kevin Huerter: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

