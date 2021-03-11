Nikolaj Ehlers had two goals and an assist, and Paul Stastny also scored for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves.
Toronto got the winner at the end of a long shift when Matthews took a pass from Morgan Rielly and roofed a backhander to seal it.
The Jets, who beat the Maple Leafs 4-3 on Tuesday on the heels of a 7-1 blowout loss to the Montreal Canadiens, and Maple Leafs will complete the three-game set Saturday night back at Scotiabank Arena.
Mikheyev made it 3-2 with 7:31 left in regulation, but the Jets tied it with Hellebuyck on the bench for an extra attack when Ehlers found Stastny with 2:26 remaining.
