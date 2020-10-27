The 26-year-old Toews had six goals and 22 assists in 68 games for the Islanders last season. He played in all 22 of the team’s playoff games, where he had two goals and eight assists.
“Devon is a smart, two-way, puck-moving defenseman who is a durable defender and is excellent in transition,” Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic said in a statement.
Toews was a fourth-round pick by the Islanders in 2014. He made his NHL debut on Dec. 23, 2018, at Dallas.
