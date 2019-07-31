FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2018, file photo, Colorado Avalanche’s Samuel Girard (49) moves the puck during the first period an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C. The Avalanche locked up defenseman Samuel Girard, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, with a seven-year extension that runs through the 2026-27 season. (Chris Seward, File/Associated Press)

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche locked up defenseman Samuel Girard with a seven-year extension that runs through the 2026-27 season.

The 21-year-old Girard played in all 82 games last season. He finished with four goals and 23 assists for a Colorado team that’s made back-to-back playoff appearances.

It was Girard’s second season with Colorado after being acquired from Nashville as part of a three-team deal with Ottawa on Nov. 5, 2017. He was originally a second-round pick in ‘16 by the Predators.

Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic says Girard has an “exceptional ability to skate and move the puck.”

Colorado boasts a young and exciting blue line with Girard, Cale Makar and Bowen Byram, the fourth overall pick in the June draft.

