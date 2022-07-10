Avalanche sign goalie Alexandar Georgiev to 3-year deal

Alexander Georgiev signed a three-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, completing the final step toward making him the defending Stanley Cup champions ‘ starting goaltender in their title defense.
Colorado acquired Georgiev from the New York Rangers on Thursday for third- and a fifth-round picks this year and a third-rounder in 2023.
Asked Thursday night at the NHL draft if he expected Georgiev to start, general manager Joe Sakic replied: “We do, yeah. Yeah. That’s why we did it.”
He was expecting to get a contract done soon with Georgiev, who was set to be a restricted free agent.
“When he was a starter, he played really well, and he wanted a bigger opportunity and he’s got that opportunity,” Sakic added. “He’s looking forward to the challenge. What I like about it, he played in a big market. He was in New York. He can deal with a lot of that stuff. We’re excited for him.”
The Avalanche also re-signed defenseman Jacob MacDonald to a two-year contract.
Georgiev, 26, has a 2.94 goals-against average and .908 save percentage in 129 regular-season NHL games. He went 28-15-10 with a 2.92 GAA and .898 save percentage last season.
“Alex, he was a priority for us: We like his age, we’re a younger team and we felt we can have him for a number of years,” Sakic said. “He’s a guy that from our scouting to our analytics department that we all see a lot of upside. And he’s proven it that when he’s staring and playing a lot of games, that’s when he’s at his best.”
The Avalanche getting Georgiev and pushing Kuemper toward free agency set off a domino effect of goalie moves around the league. Minnesota re-signed Marc-Andre Fleury, Toronto cleared cap space for another move by sending Petr Mrazek to Chicago Detroit got Ville Husso from St. Louis and Washington traded Vitek Vanecek to New Jersey.
