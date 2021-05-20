“That’s a very dangerous hit,” Blues captain Ryan O’Reilly said. “It’s got to be a suspension. It’s dangerous, he’s a repeat offender, it’s completely uncalled for. It’s awful to see.”
Kadri has three previous playoff suspensions on his record in addition to a four-game ban late in the regular season in 2015 for an illegal check to the head. Kadri was suspended four games for cross-checking in 2016, three games for boarding in 2018 and the rest of the first round for cross-checking in 2019.
All those transgressions were with Toronto, which traded him to Colorado in July 2019.
The Avalanche lead the first-round series against the Blues 2-0 with Game 3 set for Friday night in St. Louis (9:30 p.m. EDT, USA Network).
