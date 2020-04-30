Annunen suited up for Finland at the 2020 IIHF world junior championships. He had a 2.65 goals-against average in six contests.
Colorado was relying on Pavel Francouz and Michael Hutchinson in goal down the stretch before the season was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic. Philipp Grubauer was placed on injured reserve in February with a lower-body injury.
___
More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.