The right winger from Finland is tied with Nathan MacKinnon for most points on the team this season. Both have five goals and seven assists.
Rantanen, who turns 23 next week, agreed to terms on a $55.5 million, six-year contract just before the start of the season.
Colorado plays Friday in Las Vegas.
