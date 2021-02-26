The Devils have gone 7-6-2 against division opponents. New Jersey has converted on 15.9% of power-play opportunities, scoring seven power-play goals.

The Capitals are 10-5-4 against the rest of their division. Washington ranks seventh in the Nhl averaging 5.5 assists per game, led by Backstrom with 0.8.

Washington defeated New Jersey 4-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 21. T.J. Oshie scored two goals for the Capitals in the win.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Wood leads the Devils with six goals and has 9 points. Pavel Zacha has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

AD

Justin Schultz leads the Capitals with a plus-nine in 15 games this season. Backstrom has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Capitals: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.