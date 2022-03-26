Connor McMichael and Tom Wilson also scored for the Capitals, who began the night 14 points ahead of Columbus for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. Vitek Vanecek stopped 29 shots.

Backstrom now sits at 1,006 points in a career spent entirely in Washington, after a game that began with his family and team officials joining him on the ice to recognize him passing the 1,000 threshold on March 9 in a loss at Edmonton.

Jack Hughes scored his 22nd goal and added his 30th assist, and Damon Severson and Jesper Bratt also scored for the last-place Devils, who missed a rare chance to secure a season-series victory over Washington. Nico Daws finished with 18 saves.

McMichael tied it 2-2 early in the third as the Capitals played on during a delayed penalty, one-timing a pass from Justin Schultz across the line from inside the crease.

Backstrom put Washington ahead when he found space inside the left faceoff circle and beat Daws through traffic to the top right corner.

Bratt scored his 22nd to pull New Jersey back within 4-3 inside the final minute.

APPLE AVALANCHE

Backstrom’s goal resulted in a 5-minute delay as fans threw commemorative, giveaway nerf apples onto the ice in celebration. The apples, which had to be swept and shoveled off the playing surface by team staff, read “Niky: 1,000 points” with Backstrom’s silhouette serving as the letter ‘I’.

MR. 1,000

The Swedish-born Backstrom was honored pregame with a video tribute and several gifts from the Capitals in a red-carpet, on-ice ceremony. Joining him were his parents, brother, fiancee and three children as well as longtime teammates Ovechkin and Wilson.

NOTES: Hughes has 32 points (13 goals, 19 assists) in his last 25 games dating back to Jan. 19. ... Four of Severson’s 36 points this season have come in three games against Washington (two goals, two assists). ... Ovechkin’s goal eventually stood as the game-winner, tying him for second-most in NHL history with Gordie Howe at 121 for his career. ... Backstrom’s assist was the 742nd of his career, tying him with Denis Potvin for 45th on the NHL all-time list. ... Washington improved to 5-3-2 when playing the second game of a back-to-back set.

UP NEXT

Devils: Host Montreal on Sunday night.

Capitals: Host Carolina on Monday night.

