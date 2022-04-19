Barkov nets 3, Florida tops Isles to extend win streak to 11

NEW YORK — Aleksander Barkov had his third career hat trick, leading the Florida Panthers to a 3-2 overtime victory against the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.
Barkov completed the hat trick 20 seconds into the overtime session when he beat Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri in a race and pushed a backhand past Sorokin. It was the Panthers captain’s 37th goal of the season, a career high.
Barkov knotted the score at 2-all when he beat Sorokin for the second time with a wrist shot at 16:02 of the third period. Barkov’s initial shot created a scramble in front and the puck eventually squirted back out to the Finnish center. Radko Gudas and Huberdeau assisted on the tying goal.
The Islanders gained a 2-1 advantage when Pageau buried a pretty pass from Mathew Barzal on the power play at 1:01 of the third period. New York’s aggressive forecheck to start the final frame forced MacKenzie Weegar to take a delay-of-game penalty and led to the Islanders opportunity on the man-advantage. Noah Dobson also assisted.
Weegar took another costly penalty late in the third period that ended a Panthers power-play opportunity. He also received a 10-minute misconduct for slamming his stick against the glass on his way to the penalty box.
Barkov evened the score at 1-1 when he notched his 35th goal of the season and 11th on the power play at 14:12 of the second period. The Panthers’ captain cleverly snuck a wrist shot from the point while Sam Reinhart screened Sorokin. Claude Giroux and Jonathan Huberdeau assisted.
Florida outshot New York 17-12 in the middle period.
Aho opened the scoring at 4:56 of the second period with his second of the season. The 26-year-old sent a wrist shot over the right shoulder of Bobrovsky after receiving a beautiful cross-ice pass from Andy Greene. Kieffer Bellows also assisted in his fourth straight appearance in the lineup following a stretch of six games in which the 2016 first-round pick was a healthy scratch.
Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom was scratched for a second straight game.
REMEMBERING MIKE BOSSY
The New York Islanders honored Hall of Fame forward Mike Bossy with a video tribute and a moment of silence prior to puck drop Tuesday. The four-time Stanley Cup champion died on April 15 after a battle with lung cancer. Bossy was selected by the Islanders in the first round of the 1977 NHL draft and finished his career with 573 goals, 22nd all-time in NHL history. Only two players reached 500 goals in fewer games, Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux. The seven-time All Star had his number retired by the Islanders on March 3, 1992.
