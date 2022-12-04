The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Barron, Scheifele score in 3rd period, Jets beat Ducks

December 4, 2022 at 7:06 p.m. EST
Winnipeg Jets’ Mark Scheifele (55) celebrates his goal against the Anaheim Ducks with teammates during the third period of an NHL Hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Morgan Barron and Mark Scheifele scored a pair of quick goals in the third period and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-2 on Sunday.

Barron scored at 13:23 for a 3-2 lead. Scheifele followed up with his team-leading 13th goal of the season at 15:12.

Saku Maenalanen and Nate Schmidt each had a goal and assist for the Jets. Dylan Samberg recorded his first NHL goal and Kyle Connor added a pair of assists.

Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves for Winnipeg, which is 2-1-0 in a four-game homestand that wraps up Tuesday against the Florida Panthers.

Jakob Silfverberg and Brett Leason scored for the Ducks, whose winless streak stretched to six games (0-4-2).

Anthony Stolarz stopped 35 shots for Anaheim, which was coming off a 5-4 shootout loss to Minnesota on Saturday.

Silfverberg scored on a rebound on a power play late in the first period. The Ducks went up 2-0 after a giveaway by Samberg near center ice turned into a breakaway for Leason at 5:09 of the second.

After Scheifele rang a shot off the post, Schmidt sent a puck from behind the net out front to Maenalanen and he put it behind Stolarz at 10:31 of the middle period.

Samberg redeemed himself for his earlier miscue when he tied it at 2 with a point shot through traffic at 13:28. Anaheim put in an unsuccessful coach’s challenge for a high stick.

NOTES

Jets winger Blake Wheeler has three goals and seven assists in his last five games. … Rookie Michael Eyssimont was moved to Winnipeg’s top line with Dubois and Connor midway through the second period.

UP NEXT

Jets: Host the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

Ducks: Host the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

