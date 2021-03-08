Brown scored the first goal of the game with 6:12 to play in the first period. He fired the puck from behind the right face off circle. The puck deflected off a Flames defenseman before sliding through Markstrom’s legs.
Dzingel scored for the second consecutive game, giving the Senators a 2-0 advantage before the intermission. He finished a 2-on-1 play, taking a pass from Chris Tierney and tapping the puck past Markstrom.
Giordano scored his third of the season, firing a shot that deflected off Senators’ forward Josh Norris before beating Murray.
The Senators restored their two-goal advantage on White’s seventh goal of the season less than four minutes later.
Gaudreau scored in the third period to pull the Flames within a goal. It was his 11th of the season. The Flames tied the game on a goal from Hanifin with over eight minutes to go in regulation. It was the second goal in two games for the Flames defenseman.
NOTES: The Flames had eight power-play chances Sunday night, but only scored once with the man advantage
