Brady Tkachuk and Connor Brown scored for the Senators, and Anders Nilsson made 26 saves.
Montreal was playing the second half of a back-to-back after beating Pittsburgh 4-1 on Tuesday night.
Notes: The 20-year-old Primeau is the son of former NHL player was the 199th overall draft pick in 2017. ... Ottawa’s NHL-worst power play went 1 for 5.
UP NEXT
Senators: Hosts Columbus on Saturday.
Canadiens: Host Detroit on Saturday night.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.