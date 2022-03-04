Pacific Division leading Calgary missed a chance to set a franchise record of 12 consecutive home victories.
Blake Coleman, Johnny Gaudreau, Andrew Mangiapane and Elias Lindholm scored for the Flames. Jacob Markstrom made 30 saves.
Hoffman gave Montreal at 4-3 lead with 2:45 left, beating Markstrom to the far side with a wrist shot. Lindholm tied it with 28 seconds remaining with Markstrom off for an extra attacker.
With Alberta’s lifting of COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, there were no capacity limits or mask requirements Thursday. Attendance had been capped at 50% since Dec. 21,
UP NEXT
Canadiens: At Edmonton on Saturday night.
Flames: At Colorado on Saturday night.