Florida has now won only two of the last nine meetings against the Islanders. The teams last played in August 2020, when New York ousted the Panthers in the qualifying round for that season’s playoffs, the Isles winning the best-of-five 3-1. ... This was the first of two visits to Florida for the Islanders on this “trip.” Their 13-game road stretch to start the season ends when they visit the Panthers again on Nov. 16; the Islanders’ home debut at the new UBS Arena in Elmont, New York comes on Nov. 20 against Calgary.