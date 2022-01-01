NOTES: It was the first New Year’s Day game for Montreal since it beat Boston 5-1 before 67,246 fans at Gillette Stadium, home of the New England Patriots, in 2016. Florida had not played on Jan. 1 since a 2-1 win at Buffalo in 2006. ... It was the first of four meetings between the teams this season. They don’t meet again until March 24 at Montreal. … Jonathan Huberdeau’s sister, Josiane, sang the national anthems. She received a hug from her brother after she finished.