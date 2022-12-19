Bergeron helps Bruins beat Panthers 7-3 for 17th home win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BOSTON — Patrice Bergeron scored twice in the third period after Boston almost blew a 4-0 lead on Monday night and the Bruins beat the Florida Panthers 7-3 for their 17th home win in 19 tries. Brandon Carlo and Connor Clifton had a goal and an assist, and David Krejci, David Pastrnak and Charlie Coyle also scored for Boston. Brad Marchand had three assists, and Bergeron, Hampus Lindholm and Taylor Halle each added two. Linus Ullmark stopped 36 shots to earn his 10th consecutive win.

Sam Reinhart and Carter Verhaege each had a goal and an assist, and Eric Staal also scored for the Panthers, who have lost four of their last six. Spencer Knight had 19 saves.

The Bruins opened a 4-0 lead early in the second period before the Panthers scored three times in five minutes to make it a one-goal game before the Bruins pulled away.

Advertisement

CAPITALS 4, RED WINGS 3, OT

WASHINGTON — Nic Dowd scored twice in 11 seconds, Dmitry Orlov had the winner with 21.3 seconds left in overtime as Washington won its second straight.

Erik Gustafsson also scored for the Capitals and Charlie Lindgren stopped 16 shots in his eighth consecutive start.

Washington star Alex Ovechkin remained one goal behind Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career list. He remained stuck on 800 with Howe’s sons Mark and Marty in attendance.

David Perron, Oskar Sundqvist and Lucas Raymond scored in regulation for Detroit, which has now lost six in a row and nine of 11. Ville Husso made 38 saves.

STARS 2, BLUE JACKETS 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Wyatt Johnston scored 55 seconds into the second period and Dallas remained atop the Central Division.

Jason Robertson also scored for the Stars and Jake Oettinger stopped 27 shots in his 100th NHL game. Oettinger lost his shutout bid when Ken Johnson beat him with a backhander with 15 seconds remaining. The Stars have won seven of their last nine games, including a 3-1-1 road trip.

Daniil Tarasov stopped 32 shots in his third straight loss for Columbus, which has lost four straight overall and six of its last eight at home (2-5-1).

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article