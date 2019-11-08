Bettman did not specify dates for the games.

He added that he is “pretty certain” that the NHL will return to Sweden in two years but gave no details about the teams involved and venue.

Bettman was talking to reporters before the Buffalo Sabres and the Tampa Bay Lightning play the first of their two games in the Swedish capital of Stockholm.

In October, the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 to open their season in Prague.

