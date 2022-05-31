Binnington acknowledges throwing water bottle at Kadri

Placeholder while article actions load

Binnington injured his left knee during a collision with Kadri and teammate Calle Rosen on May 21, left the ice and did not return for the rest of the series, which Colorado won in six games. Addressing reporters in St. Louis after doing end-of-season exit interviews, the 2019 Stanley Cup-winning netminder owned up to his role in the incident.

“I’m walking down the hallway, couldn’t find a recycling bin on my way down the hallway, and right before I walked into the locker room I see him kind of doing an interview there, smiling, laughing, and I’m there in a knee brace limping down the hallway and I just felt like it was a God-given opportunity,” Binnington said. “I could just stay silent and go in the room, or I could say something and just have him look me in the eye and understand what’s going on: (Give him) something to think about.”