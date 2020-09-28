Pirri was selected by the Blackhawks in the second round of the 2009 draft and made his NHL debut with the club in 2010. He had a career-high 22 goals for Florida during the 2014-15 season.
Pirri is signed through the 2020-21 season with a salary-cap hit of $775,000.
The 25-year-old Sikura had one goal and 13 assists in 47 games with Chicago over the past three seasons. He was a sixth-round pick by the Blackhawks in 2014.
