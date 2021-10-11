The Blackhawks visit Colorado on Wednesday for their season opener.
The 29-year-old Gustafsson made his NHL debut with Chicago in 2015. He set career highs with 17 goals and 43 assists in 79 games for the Blackhawks during the 2018-19 season.
He was traded to Calgary in February 2020 for a third-round draft pick. He played for Philadelphia and Montreal last season, finishing with a goal and 11 assists in 29 games.
Gustafsson has 29 goals and 102 assists in 250 career regular-season games, to go along with a goal and seven assists in 31 playoff appearances.
