Allan is playing for Chicago in a prospect showcase this weekend in Minnesota. Then the Blackhawks begin training camp next week.
Allan said he just wants to take everything in.
“I mean learn from these older guys and these guys that have been pros for a while and really see what I can take from them and take back to junior, to elevate my game,” he said.
Allan played in 16 regular-season games for Prince Albert of the Western Hockey League last season, finishing with a goal and an assist. He said he plans to return to Prince Albert this season.
