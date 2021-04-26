The 29-year-old Shaw played in only 14 games this season, the last on Feb. 9 against Dallas when he suffered his latest concussion.

“Though he has recovered, given the potential long-term consequences of repetitive concussions, we have advised him to discontinue his career as a professional hockey player,” team Dr. Michael Terry said. “The Blackhawks are very supportive of his decision to prioritize his long-term health.”

Generously listed at 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, Shaw was a self-described “mutt” on a team with budding stars and quickly became a fan favorite in Chicago for his scrappy play. Many welcomed his return from Montreal last year.

He spent his first five seasons with the Blackhawks, helping them win the Stanley Cup in 2013 and 2015, and was part of one of the most memorable plays in franchise history. He was credited with a goal in the third overtime of Game 1 of the 2013 Stanley Cup Final against Boston when the puck went off his right shin pad and into the net. Two years later, he jumped in a goalmouth scramble and knocked the puck into the net with a soccer-style header in a game at Anaheim in the Western Conference Final , though it was disallowed.

“There comes a time when every athlete needs to realize when their health is a priority and a future with their family is what is most important,” Shaw said. “That point for me is now. After several concussions, doctors have strongly recommended I stop playing the game that I love. For once in my life, I am going to listen.”