Toews has four goals and 15 assists in 43 games after he missed all of last season with what he described as chronic immune response syndrome. He also has a 58.6 faceoff win percentage.
“He’s obviously our leader. He drives the bus for this team,” forward Sam Lafferty said before Friday night’s game against Colorado. “So we’re definitely going to miss him tonight, and I think just collectively everyone’s got to pull a little bit more.”
