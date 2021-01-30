The workout was supposed to be held at the team’s practice facility. The Blackhawks say the move was made “out of an abundance of caution.”
“The Chicago Blackhawks organization has, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines to protect the health and safety of players and staff as set by the NHL as well as local and state agencies,” the team said in a statement.
Chicago lost 2-1 to Columbus on Friday night. Carpenter and Beaudin each played 13 1/2 minutes in the loss.
The Blackhawks are scheduled to host the Blue Jackets again on Sunday night.
