The use of the COVID-19 list doesn’t necessarily mean any of the players or coaches tested positive. They could have been deemed a close contact of someone who tested positive. The team was 100% vaccinated at the start of training camp.
Chicago is 0-5-1 heading into Wednesday night’s game against Toronto. Kane is tied with defenseman Seth Jones with a team-high four assists and leads the Blackhawks with five points overall.
Toews had two assists during Sunday night’s 6-3 loss to Detroit for his first points since missing all of last season with what he described as chronic immune response syndrome.
