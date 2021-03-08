Dach fractured his right wrist while playing for Canada’s world junior team during an exhibition against Russia. After Dach had surgery on Dec. 28, team physician Michael Terry said he was expected to return to hockey-related activities in approximately four to five months.
Dach was selected by Chicago with the No. 3 pick in the 2019 draft. He had eight goals and 15 assists in 64 games during his rookie season with the Blackhawks.
