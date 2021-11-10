The Blackhawks also assigned defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk to Rockford of the AHL. Kalynuk, 24, likely is working on his conditioning after being sidelined by a right ankle sprain.
“Let’s give him the right opportunity down there to give him a better chance up here,” King said.
Forward Tyler Johnson and defenseman Isaak Phillips were removed from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Phillips was then assigned to Rockford.
The 23-year-old Hagel has four goals and two assists in 13 games this season. He agreed to a three-year contract in August that has an average annual value of $1.5 million.
