Kane entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Oct. 23. He has one goal and four assists in five games this season.
The use of the COVID-19 list doesn’t necessarily mean Kane or the coaches tested positive. They could have been deemed a close contact of someone who tested positive. The team was 100% vaccinated at the start of training camp.
Forwards Henrik Borgstrom and Jujhar Khaira and defenseman Riley Stillman remain in the protocol.
