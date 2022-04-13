Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

Placeholder while article actions load

The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year.

“Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said in a release. “He is difficult to play against and brings a hard-nosed mentality to each game. Possessing those attributes makes us excited to be able to keep him in the fold of our organization.”