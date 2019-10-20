Washington finished 48-26-8 overall in the 2018-19 season while going 24-15-2 on the road. The Capitals scored 49 power play goals on 236 power play opportunities last season.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.
Blackhawks Injuries: None listed.
Capitals Injuries: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
AD
AD