Forwards Dylan Strome and Drake Caggiula are out with concussions, and defenseman Duncan Keith will miss his second straight game with a groin injury. Goaltender Robin Lehner is ill.
Goaltender Kevin Lankinen was recalled on an emergency basis from Rockford, and defenseman Ian McCoshen was reassigned to the American Hockey League team.
The Blackhawks have dropped five of six heading into the matchup with the Blues.
