The Blackhawks are 11-9-3 in road games. Chicago has scored 23 power-play goals, converting on 15.6% of chances.

Chicago defeated Toronto 5-4 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 10. Patrick Kane scored two goals for the Blackhawks in the win and William Nylander scored two goals for the Maple Leafs in the loss.

TOP PERFORMERS: Auston Matthews has recorded 57 total points while scoring 34 goals and adding 23 assists for the Maple Leafs. Nylander has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Kane leads the Blackhawks with 24 goals and has 60 points. Jonathan Toews has totaled eight assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.6 penalties and six penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 5-2-3, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.6 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.