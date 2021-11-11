New Jersey got on the scoreboard first. With New York on a power play, the puck came out of the corner and squirted out in front. P.K. Subban fired a shot that was stopped by Sorokin, who also denied Nico Hischier’s follow from the left side. However, the rebound went to the goalie’s left and Kuokkanen quickly put it into an open net for his third with 7:48 left.