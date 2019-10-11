Anaheim finished 35-37-10 overall with a 16-23-2 record on the road a season ago. The Ducks scored 36 power play goals on 212 power play opportunities last season.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.
Blue Jackets Injuries: Josh Anderson: day to day (upper body).
Ducks Injuries: None listed.
