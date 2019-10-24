Carolina finished 46-29-7 overall and 13-13-2 in Metropolitan Division play during the 2018-19 season. The Hurricanes scored 243 total goals last season averaging 3.0 per game.
Thursday’s meeting will be the second of the season for the two teams. The Blue Jackets won the last matchup 3-2.
Blue Jackets Injuries: None listed.
Hurricanes Injuries: None listed.
