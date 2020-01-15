The Blue Jackets are 7-5-3 against the rest of their division. Columbus has surrendered 24 power-play goals, killing 81.8% of opponent opportunities.

The Hurricanes are 4-9-1 against the rest of their division. Carolina leads the league with nine shorthanded goals, led by Warren Foegele with three.

AD

In their last meeting on Oct. 24, Columbus won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre-Luc Dubois has recorded 34 total points while scoring 15 goals and adding 19 assists for the Blue Jackets. Nick Foligno has totaled five assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

AD

Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 23 goals and has 40 points. Martin Necas has recorded 8 points over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-5-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 6-2-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game with a .948 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out (lower body).

Hurricanes: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.