The Sharks are 7-10-2 on the road. San Jose averages 11.3 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the NHL. Evander Kane leads the team serving 83 total minutes.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladislav Gavrikov leads the Blue Jackets with a plus-seven in 40 games played this season. Pierre-Luc Dubois has totaled four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Erik Karlsson leads the Sharks with 24 total assists and has collected 28 points. Tomas Hertl has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, four penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 7-0-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .938 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out (lower body).

Sharks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

