The Blue Jackets are 10-5-3 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. Columbus has given up 25 power-play goals, killing 81.9% of opponent opportunities.

In their last meeting on Oct. 7, Columbus won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel leads the Sabres with 64 points, scoring 30 goals and registering 34 assists. Sam Reinhart has totaled six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

AD

Pierre-Luc Dubois leads the Blue Jackets with 23 total assists and has recorded 38 points. Oliver Bjorkstrand has four goals over the last 10 games for Columbus.

AD

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 8-2-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game with a .949 save percentage.

Sabres: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Kyle Okposo: day to day (undisclosed), Linus Ullmark: out (lower-body).

Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.