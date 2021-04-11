The Blackhawks are 19-18-5 against the rest of their division. Chicago has scored 32 power-play goals, converting on 24.4% of chances.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Del Zotto leads the Blue Jackets with a plus-10 in 40 games this season. Jack Roslovic has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Alex DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with a plus-10 in 38 games this season. Kane has 10 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 2-7-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, two penalties and 4.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Nick Foligno: day to day (upper body).

Blackhawks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.